Yamamoto scored a goal, doled out two hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Jets.

Yamamoto contributed the second of three goals for the Oilers in their second-period rally. It was a much needed marker for the Washington native, who entered Monday with no points in his last four outings. The 22-year-old Yamamoto is up to five goals, nine points, 22 shots on net, 21 hits and 25 blocked shots through 17 appearances, but just two of his points have come in six February games.