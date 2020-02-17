Yamamoto scored a power-play goal on three shots but went minus-3 in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Yamamoto sustained his point-per-game pace with nine goals and nine helpers through 18 outings. The 21-year-old winger has added 32 shots, 29 hits and a plus-12 rating so far. He's starting to get some first-unit power-play time, and while that could dry up when Connor McDavid (quadriceps) and James Neal (ankle) return, Yamamoto should remain a solid addition to fantasy rosters down the stretch.