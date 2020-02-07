Yamamoto registered an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

Yamamoto saw a four-game point streak end in Tuesday's shutout loss to the Coyotes, but he didn't stay off the scoresheet for long. The 21-year-old winger is up to 11 points, 18 shots and 25 hits in 13 games this season. That pace is unsustainable, but it's safe to say Yamamoto is here to stay with the Oilers.