Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Chips in with assist
Yamamoto registered an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.
Yamamoto saw a four-game point streak end in Tuesday's shutout loss to the Coyotes, but he didn't stay off the scoresheet for long. The 21-year-old winger is up to 11 points, 18 shots and 25 hits in 13 games this season. That pace is unsustainable, but it's safe to say Yamamoto is here to stay with the Oilers.
More News
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Two points in rivalry win•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Points in three straight games•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: No rust after break•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Pockets third goal•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Serves up pair of helpers•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Pots second goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.