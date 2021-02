Yamamoto (undisclosed) notched an assist, two shots on goal and a pair of blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

The 22-year-old gathered an assist on Dominik Kahun's second tally of the contest. Yamamoto didn't end up missing any game action after he suffered an undisclosed injury in Saturday's game versus the Flames. The winger is up to 10 points, 27 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 26 hits and a plus-5 rating in 21 contests.