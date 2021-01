Yamamoto had two assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Yamamoto set up Connor McDavid's last-second goal at the end of the first period and also dished a helper to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for the Oilers' fifth goal. The 22-year-old Yamamoto has had a strong start to the year with a goal, two assists and six PIM in two contests. He'll remain a factor in all fantasy formats as long as he's in the top six.