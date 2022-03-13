Yamamoto scored an empty-net goal on four shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added three hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Yamamoto set up Connor McDavid's first-period goal and added an insurance marker of his own in the third. In March, Yamamoto has three goals and an assist through six games. The winger is up to 23 points, 82 shots on net, 72 hits and a minus-7 rating in 58 outings overall. He's seen top-line minutes recently, and it appears to have sparked his offense a bit.