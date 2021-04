Yamamoto recorded a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Jets.

Yamamoto had the secondary helper on Tyson Barrie's second-period goal. The 22-year-old Yamamoto hasn't gotten much of a run on the power play this year -- just two of his 19 points have come with the man advantage. The winger has added 56 shots on net, 46 hits and 35 blocked shots in 41 contests.