Yamamoto (undisclosed) is "weeks" away from returning, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.

Yamamoto was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday, so he won't be eligible to return until after the NHL's All-Star break, giving him a target return date of Feb. 7 against Detroit. However, there's no telling if he'll be ready to rejoin the lineup for that contest. He's picked up 12 points through 31 games this season.