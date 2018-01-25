Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Continues offensive surge
Yamamoto scored a pair of goals in Wednesday's 5-0 victory over the Vancouver Giants.
Yamamoto has amassed six goals and eight assists in his last six games for the Spokane Chiefs. The Oilers' first round pick in 2017 (22nd overall) has totaled 26 points in 19 games at the lower level this season. The speedy forward already had a taste of the NHL in 2017-18 (three points in nine games) but will continue his development in the WHL for now. Yamamoto remains worth monitoring, especially in dynasty leagues.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...