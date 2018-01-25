Yamamoto scored a pair of goals in Wednesday's 5-0 victory over the Vancouver Giants.

Yamamoto has amassed six goals and eight assists in his last six games for the Spokane Chiefs. The Oilers' first round pick in 2017 (22nd overall) has totaled 26 points in 19 games at the lower level this season. The speedy forward already had a taste of the NHL in 2017-18 (three points in nine games) but will continue his development in the WHL for now. Yamamoto remains worth monitoring, especially in dynasty leagues.