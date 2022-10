Yamamoto registered an assist in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Blackhawks.

Yamamoto helped out on Leon Draisaitl's game-winning goal with just 38 seconds left in the third period. The assist ended Yamamoto's five-game point drought. The 24-year-old has struggled despite a top-six role to begin the year, as he's picked up just two helpers to go with nine shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-3 rating in seven appearances. If his struggles continue, Jesse Puljujarvi could displace him on the second line.