Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Dealing with upper-body issue
Yamamoto won't be in the lineup against the Jets on Monday after suffering an upper-body injury against San Jose on Saturday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.
Yamamoto has played in just two games over the past two months and has spent time in the minors as well. Once given the green light to play, the winger may still struggle to break into the lineup and could eventually find himself heading back to AHL Bakersfield.
More News
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Recalled by Oilers•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Sent to AHL•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Moves to top line with McDavid•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Pots first NHL goal Thursday•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Lights lamp twice in preseason win•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Two goals in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...