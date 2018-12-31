Yamamoto won't be in the lineup against the Jets on Monday after suffering an upper-body injury against San Jose on Saturday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Yamamoto has played in just two games over the past two months and has spent time in the minors as well. Once given the green light to play, the winger may still struggle to break into the lineup and could eventually find himself heading back to AHL Bakersfield.