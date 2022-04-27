Yamamoto recorded an assist, three shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Yamamoto set up Evander Kane's second-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. That goal came just 25 seconds after the Penguins got on the board. Yamamoto has three points in his last three games, and he's up to 19 tallies, 19 assists, 113 shots on net, 112 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 79 outings overall. He'll continue to have appeal in DFS as long as he's on the top line.