Yamamoto recorded an assist, three blocked shots and four PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Yamamoto set up Leon Draisaitl for the Oilers' third goal, which stood as the game-winner. Beyond that, Yamamoto was reliable defensively, save for a couple of penalties. The 22-year-old winger has thrived in a second-line role -- he has eight points, 19 shots on goal, 19 blocked shots, 15 hits and a plus-7 rating through 12 appearances.