Yamamoto registered an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Golden Knights.

Yamamoto has an assist in three straight games and six points over his last six outings. The 24-year-old winger helped out on Evander Kane's 300th career goal. Yamamoto is up to 10 goals, 13 assists, 84 shots, 70 hits and a plus-10 rating through 51 appearances this season.