Yamamoto (undisclosed) suffered an injury in Saturday's game versus the Flames, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Head coach Dave Tippett had no update on Yamamoto's status after the game, so it's unclear how bad his injury is. The 22-year-old winger can be considered day-to-day for now. The Oilers' next game is Tuesday in Vancouver, but his availability for that contest is uncertain. Should Yamamoto miss time, James Neal and Alex Chiasson are candidates for a second-line role, while Kyle Turris or Devin Shore could replace him in the lineup.