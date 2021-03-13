Yamamoto recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 6-2 win over the Senators.

Yamamoto had the secondary assist on Connor McDavid's goal just 10 seconds into the game. The 22-year-old Yamamoto has two goals and two helpers in four games since he and Leon Draisaitl were assigned to flank McDavid on the Oilers' top line. It's boosted Yamamoto's offense -- he now has 15 points, 41 shots on net, a plus-7 rating and 32 blocked shots through 29 appearances.