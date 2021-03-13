Yamamoto recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 6-2 win over the Senators.
Yamamoto had the secondary assist on Connor McDavid's goal just 10 seconds into the game. The 22-year-old Yamamoto has two goals and two helpers in four games since he and Leon Draisaitl were assigned to flank McDavid on the Oilers' top line. It's boosted Yamamoto's offense -- he now has 15 points, 41 shots on net, a plus-7 rating and 32 blocked shots through 29 appearances.
More News
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Provides response in first period•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Ends goal drought, adds assist•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Slings assist Thursday•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Collects assist in return•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Ready to go•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Departs after second period•