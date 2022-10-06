site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Doesn't practice Thursday
Yamamoto missed Thursday's practice, according to Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.
Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft described Yamamoto as banged up. He had 20 goals and 41 points in 81 games in 2021-22.
