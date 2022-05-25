Yamamoto produced an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flames in Game 4.

Yamamoto helped out on the second of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' tallies in the contest. The 23-year-old Yamamoto has been more of a supporting piece on offense in the postseason, picking up two goals and four helpers through 11 games. He's added 31 hits, 12 shots on net, eight PIM and a minus-2 rating while logging middle-six minutes.