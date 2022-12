Yamamoto was credited with an assist during a 2-1 win over the host Flames on Tuesday.

Yamamoto, who earned his first point in five games, drew the lone assist on Tyson Barrie's 100th career goal, developing from a shot from the point. The 24-year-old right winger previously earned two assists against the Coyotes on Dec. 7, a span of nine games. Yamamoto, who opened Tuesday on the second line, added one shot, one hit, one block and a plus-1 rating in 15:33 of ice time.