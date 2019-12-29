The Oilers recalled Yamamoto from AHL Bakersfield on Sunday.

Yamamoto spent 17 games with the big club last season, scoring a goal and adding a helper. The 2017 first-round pick hasn't been afforded NHL ice time this season, however, but the Oilers are ready to give him a shot after he posted eight goals and 16 points over 23 games with Bakersfield this season. The 21-year-old's first chance to suit up will be Tuesday's game against the Rangers, and he figures to draw middle-six minutes with possible power-play responsibilities.