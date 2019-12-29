Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Earns promotion to big club
The Oilers recalled Yamamoto from AHL Bakersfield on Sunday.
Yamamoto spent 17 games with the big club last season, scoring a goal and adding a helper. The 2017 first-round pick hasn't been afforded NHL ice time this season, however, but the Oilers are ready to give him a shot after he posted eight goals and 16 points over 23 games with Bakersfield this season. The 21-year-old's first chance to suit up will be Tuesday's game against the Rangers, and he figures to draw middle-six minutes with possible power-play responsibilities.
More News
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Excelling with AHL Bakersfield•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Assigned to AHL Bakersfield•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Not ready for games yet•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Undergoes wrist surgery•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Relegated to AHL•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Held off scoresheet•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.