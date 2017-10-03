Yamamoto officially claimed a roster spot with the Oilers to start the 2017-18 season, the Edmonton Sun reports.

What a feel-good story for Yamaoto, who is just 19 years old and taken by the Oilers with a first-round (22nd overall) pick in this year's draft. Born in the state of Washington, the shifty winger finished second only to all-world pivot Connor McDavid in preseason scoring among Edmonton skaters with seven points in six games, with five of those points marked as goals. Since he made the team and earned the right to play with the big boys, Yamamoto qualifies as a deep sleeper pick for anyone still participating in fantasy drafts.