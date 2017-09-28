Play

Yamamoto started Wednesday's win over Carolina on a line with Connor McDavid and Patrick Maroon.

The 2017 draft pick has been one of the team's biggest surprises at training camp. He's gone from just being considered a promising prospect to genuinely challenging for a roster spot on opening night. He's an exciting player, but he has a lot to prove before you start taking a chance on him in most formats.

