Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Earns weekly honor
Yamamoto has been named Player of the Week in the WHL.
Yamamoto earned the weekly award by scoring ten points in four games (four goals, six assists) during the week ending on Jan. 28. While the Oilers' first-round pick in 2017 wasn't as productive during his short stint in the NHL this season (three points in nine games), he has 31 points in 21 games since returning to his hometown Spokane Chiefs. The American winger would be worth a speculative add should he receive another chance at the big leagues in 2017-18 and should definitely be on the radar in dynasty leagues.
