Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Effectively ruled out Saturday
Yamamoto (upper body) is projected to be scratched versus the Coyotes on Saturday, Derek Van Diest of NHL.com reports.
A previous report indicated that Yamamoto had a chance to suit up for this game, but he remains on injured reserve for the time being.
