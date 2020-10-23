Yamamoto finished 2019-20 with 11 goals and 26 points in 27 appearances.

Yamamoto scored in his season debut on New Year's Eve and never looked back, establishing himself as a top-six option for the Oilers over the second half of the regular season. He shot 25 percent -- that number is likely due to regress in 2020-21, but he should still have a positive impact for fantasy managers. Yamamoto's success is a product of playing with either of the Oilers' elite pivots Leon Draisaitl or Connor McDavid. He'll likely be worth a middle-to-late round pick in standard fantasy drafts if he can maintain his top-six role into next year.