Yamamoto scored a goal, supplied an assist and added four hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Yamamoto scored the game-tying goal at 6:07 of the third period. Ten minutes later, he set up Connor McDavid for the game-winner. Yamamoto had gone eight games without a goal before his tally Saturday. He's up to six scores, 13 points, 32 shots on goal, 37 hits and 30 blocked shots in 26 outings. It's his non-scoring stats that help the Washington native retain fantasy value through his slumps on offense.