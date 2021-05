Yamamoto registered an assist and two PIM in monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Yamamoto set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for the go-ahead goal in the first period. The 22-year-old Yamamoto entered Monday on a nine-game point drought. He's taken a step back in 2020-21 with 21 points, 69 shots on net, 52 hits, 40 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 52 outings. Despite the struggles, he still sees top-six minutes for the Oilers due to his steady defensive work.