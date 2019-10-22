Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Excelling with AHL Bakersfield
Yamamoto has four goals and an assist in five games with AHL Bakersfield this year.
The 22nd overall pick from 2017 has been on fire to start the minor-league season, co-leading the Condors in goals (tied with veteran winger Josh Currie). Yamamoto produced 18 points in 27 games in the minors last season, but he also spent a large portion of the season as a healthy scratch with the Oilers. His early production this year is encouraging, and it might even earn him a callup if he can sustain it. The 21-year-old is still likely a year or two away from being a regular presence on the parent club's roster.
