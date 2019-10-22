Yamamoto has four goals and an assist in five games with AHL Bakersfield this year.

The 22nd overall pick from 2017 has been on fire to start the minor-league season, co-leading the Condors in goals (tied with veteran winger Josh Currie). Yamamoto produced 18 points in 27 games in the minors last season, but he also spent a large portion of the season as a healthy scratch with the Oilers. His early production this year is encouraging, and it might even earn him a callup if he can sustain it. The 21-year-old is still likely a year or two away from being a regular presence on the parent club's roster.