Yamamoto is considered week-to-week with the ankle injury he suffered during Sunday's win over L.A.

This is a big loss for the Oilers and fantasy owners alike, as Yamamoto has been on a tear since joining the big club in late December, racking up nine goals and 21 points while posting an impressive plus-14 rating through 21 games. The recently acquired Andreas Athanasiou may get the first crack at replacing Yamamoto in Edmonton's top six.