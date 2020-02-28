Yamamoto (ankle) will be a game-time decision versus the Jets on Saturday.

Yamamoto was originally classified as week-to-week, however, it seems that he might be ahead of schedule. The winger has been phenomenal since being called up from the minors, racking up nine goals and 12 helpers in 21 contests. The 21-year-old could find himself back on the top line with Connor McDavid once given the all-clear.