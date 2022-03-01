Yamamoto (undisclosed) was ruled a game-time decision for Tuesday's tilt versus Philadelphia, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Yamamoto has averaged 16:58 of ice time and tallied three points over his last 10 appearances. He missed Sunday's game against Carolina while dealing with an undisclosed injury.
