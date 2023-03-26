Yamamoto produced an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Yamamoto has two goals and two helpers over his last four contests. He hasn't had many bursts of offense like this one over the course of the season, picking up 10 goals, 11 helpers, 82 shots on net, 69 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 49 outings. He remains in a top-six role, so the 24-year-old could still have some streaming appeal.