Yamamoto notched an assist and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Yamamoto had the secondary helper on Evander Kane's opening tally at 5:04 of the first period. In his last seven games, Yamamoto has picked up five of his seven postseason points. He's added 15 shots on net, 36 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating in 13 playoff outings, playing a middle-six role.