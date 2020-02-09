Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Generates helper
Yamamoto notched an assist and three shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Predators.
Yamamoto had the secondary assist on the first of Leon Draisaitl's two tallies in the third period. That duo's line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has arguably carried the Oilers' offense since Yamamoto was called up from AHL Bakersfield on Dec. 29. The 21-year-old winger is up to 12 points, 21 shots, a plus-12 rating and 26 hits through 14 appearances.
