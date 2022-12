Yamamoto found the back of the net in a 5-2 victory over the Wild on Friday.

Yamamoto's goal at 12:54 of the second period was the game-winner. It was also his first marker and sixth point in 16 contests this season. Perhaps just as important for Yamamoto as the goal itself is the fact that he fired four shots Friday after recording just 17 in his first 15 contests. The 24-year-old will need to start tallying shots like he did Friday if he wants to pick up his goal-scoring pace.