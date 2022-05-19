Yamamoto scored a goal, dished an assist and added three hits in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Flames in Game 1.

Yamamoto hadn't scored since Game 1 versus the Kings in the first round. With the Oilers running an 11-forward lineup in recent games, Yamamoto has generally played in a top-six role, though he only had 14:16 of ice time Wednesday despite the two-point effort. The winger is at five points, 11 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-1 rating through eight playoff outings.