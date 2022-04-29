Yamamoto scored a goal, dished a power-play assist and added two hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Yamamoto reached the 20-goal and 40-point marks with his pair of second-period points. The winger has been solid lately with a pair of goals and three assists in his last four outings. He's added 114 shots on net, 114 hits, 40 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 80 contests.