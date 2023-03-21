Yamamoto scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, went plus-3 and logged two hits in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.
Yamamoto reached the 10-goal mark with his second-period tally. He also helped out on Darnell Nurse's goal with 15 seconds left in overtime, which got Yamamoto to the 20-point mark this season. The 24-year-old has earned seven of his points through 10 outings in March.
