Yamamoto contributed an assist on Edmonton's lone goal in Saturday's 6-1 loss to Ottawa.

That was Yamamoto's first NHL point. The 19-year-old impressed in the preseason but remains untested. In his first two games, he played just 6:33 and 11:53. However, he logged 18:38 of ice time on Saturday, saw 2:05 on the power play, and had a team-leading six shots. That's a great sign. It's worth watching to see if he can start making an impact regularly, but it's probably not worth jumping on the Yamamoto train quite yet.