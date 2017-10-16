Play

Yamamoto contributed an assist on Edmonton's lone goal in Saturday's 6-1 loss to Ottawa.

That was Yamamoto's first NHL point. The 19-year-old impressed in the preseason but remains untested. In his first two games, he played just 6:33 and 11:53. However, he logged 18:38 of ice time on Saturday, saw 2:05 on the power play, and had a team-leading six shots. That's a great sign. It's worth watching to see if he can start making an impact regularly, but it's probably not worth jumping on the Yamamoto train quite yet.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories