Yamamoto notched an assist and two PIM in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Yamamoto's shot in the second period generated a rebound that Adam Larsson buried. The 22-year-old Yamamoto has two goals and three helpers in his last six outings. He's up to 16 points, 18 PIM, 45 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 31 contests overall. The winger should get plenty of chances for offense while working on the Oilers' top line.