Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Growth in game legit
Yamamoto scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.
Yamamoto has found real chemistry with Leon Draisaitl and is delivering at a point-per-game clip (eight goals, nine assists in 17 games). Any question that the Oil were failing Yamamoto and his development in the past are long gone. He's a great keeper and solid single-year performer.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.