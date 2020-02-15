Play

Yamamoto scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Yamamoto has found real chemistry with Leon Draisaitl and is delivering at a point-per-game clip (eight goals, nine assists in 17 games). Any question that the Oil were failing Yamamoto and his development in the past are long gone. He's a great keeper and solid single-year performer.

