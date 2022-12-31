Yamamoto notched an assist in Friday's 7-2 win over the Kraken.

Yamamoto made a small contribution on offense with a secondary helper on Darnell Nurse's first-period tally. This was Yamamoto's second straight game with an assist, but it's also just the second time all season he's gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive contests. The struggling winger has two tallies, seven helpers, 31 shots on net, 42 hits and a plus-6 rating through 25 outings. He'll continue to log middle-six minutes, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect a huge uptick in offense any time soon.