Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Heading to injured reserve
Yamamoto (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.
Drafted 22nd overall in the 2017 NHL Draft, Yamamoto has a goal and five points in 22 games over the last two seasons at the NHL level. The rookie winger has missed the last three games with his injury. Assuming they backdate his IR designation, Yamamoto could be available as early as next weekend against Arizona.
More News
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Not in lineup Saturday•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Sitting again Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Dealing with upper-body issue•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Recalled by Oilers•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Sent to AHL•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Moves to top line with McDavid•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...