Yamamoto will be a healthy scratch for Saturday's game against the Canucks, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Yamamoto only logged 6:33 of ice time in his NHL debut Wednesday, so it's not surprising that the Oilers have decided to roll with a more established option in Iiro Pakarinen against Vancouver. Yamamoto's next chance to crack the lineup will come Monday against the Jets.

