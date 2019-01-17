Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Held off scoresheet
Yamamoto -- who was making his return to the lineup following eights games on the shelf -- failed to write his name on the scoresheet versus Vancouver on Wednesday.
Yamamoto logged just 11:36 of ice time, but did get a look on the power play for 1:09. Considering the winger failed to register a single shot on goal and tallied just two hits, it's hard to imagine he will continue playing with the man advantage long term. Between injuries and time spent in the minors, the 20-year-old hasn't notched an NHL point since Oct. 25.
