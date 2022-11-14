Yamamoto (undisclosed) may be ready to return in time for Saturday's matchup with Vegas, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

While Yamamoto is expected to be sidelined against the Kings on Wednesday, it certainly appears the 24-year-old winger has avoided a serious injury. Despite getting some looks in the top six to start the year, the Washington native has yet to score a goal this season and had just one shot in his last three outings before getting hurt.