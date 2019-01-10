Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: In contention to play Saturday
Yamamoto (upper body) could return to the lineup versus Arizona on Saturday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
Yamamoto played in just one game during this latest stint in the NHL in which he suffered his upper-body injury. The winger could find himself shipped back to the minors once cleared to return, unless coach Ken Hitchcock wants to give the youngster another look.
