Yamamoto missed the last two games of Edmonton's Western Conference finals loss to the Avalanche due to a concussion, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
Yamamoto will almost certainly make a full recovery in time for training camp in September. The 23-year-old winger tallied two goals and seven points through 14 games during the Oilers' playoff run.
