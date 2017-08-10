Play

Yamamoto signed an entry-level contract with the Oilers on Thursday.

This kid tore up the Western Hockey League last season, posting 42 goals and 57 assists in 65 games, topped off by an impressive plus-14 rating. But he is still a kid. The 18-year-old stands at 5-foot-8, 153 pounds, so he may need to put on some weight before he's ready to play in the big league. Edmonton still feels like they got a steal with Yamamoto, and they'll have some time to bulk him up so he can hopefully be the next Tyler Johnson.

