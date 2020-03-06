Yamamoto scored a goal on three shots and dished out a team-high five hits in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Chicago.

Yamamoto roofed a shot from in close to make it a 4-3 game with 11:08 left in regulation, although it was initially ruled on the ice that Yamamoto's shot hit the post and bounced out. Video replay overturned the call, giving Yamamoto his 11th goal and 24th point in only 24 games this season. He also boasts a terrific plus-18 rating in those 24 games and has completely altered the complexion of Edmonton's scoring balance since he was recalled on New Year's Eve.